Hindu, Muslim clashes kill 13 in Delhi as Modi, Trump talk
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () NEW DELHI (AP) — Hindus carrying pickaxes and iron rods hurled rocks at Muslims protesting a new citizenship law Tuesday on a second day of deadly clashes that cast a shadow over President Donald Trump’s visit to India. Thirteen people have been killed and scores injured. After his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump […]
At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to India. Emer McCarthy reports.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, issued a joint statement on Tuesday. The press conference was conducted on the second and last day of Trump's..
