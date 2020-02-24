Global  

Hindu, Muslim clashes kill 13 in Delhi as Modi, Trump talk

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
NEW DELHI (AP) — Hindus carrying pickaxes and iron rods hurled rocks at Muslims protesting a new citizenship law Tuesday on a second day of deadly clashes that cast a shadow over President Donald Trump’s visit to India. Thirteen people have been killed and scores injured. After his talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump […]
News video: 7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit

7 killed, 150 injured: Indian riots overshadow Trump visit 01:22

 At least seven people have been killed and around 150 injured in clashes, according to authorities, in riots sparked by a controversial Indian immigration law. The violence comes during U.S. President Donald Trump's first official visit to India. Emer McCarthy reports.

Clashes over citizenship law in Delhi hours before Trump's arrival in Indian capital

Clashes over citizenship law in Delhi hours before Trump's arrival in Indian capitalNEW DELHI: Indian citizens took to the streets of New Delhi on Monday over a contentious citizenship law, hours before US President Donald Trump is to arrive in...
WorldNews

7 killed in New Delhi protests ahead of Trump’s visit

NEW DELHI (AP) — At least seven people, including a police officer, were killed and dozens were injured in clashes between hundreds of supporters and opponents...
Seattle Times

