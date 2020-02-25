Global  

San Francisco declares emergency over coronavirus

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020
San Francisco declared a local emergency over the coronavirus on Tuesday, despite having no cases, as U.S. officials urged Americans to prepare for the spread of infections within their communities.
News video: San Francisco Declares State Of Emergency After CDC Predicts Spread Of Coronavirus

San Francisco Declares State Of Emergency After CDC Predicts Spread Of Coronavirus 03:34

 The Centers for Disease Control is prepping for a potential pandemic and says it is inevitable the coronavirus will spread. Kiet Do reports San Francisco has already declared a state of emergency.

