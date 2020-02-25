Global  

Delhi violence | death toll rises to 17

Hindu Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Four more dead bodies were brought to GTB hospital confirmed hospital sources on Wednesday morning taking the total death toll to 17 in the violence i
News video: Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News

Delhi violence: Death toll mounts to 9, Delhi HC to hear plea tomorrow | Oneindia News 03:50

 DEATH TOLL IN THE NORTH-EAST DELHI VIOLENCE MOUNTS TO 9 INCLUDING THE DEATH OF A COP. ACCORDING TO THE GOVERNMENT SOURCES THE HOME MINISTRY HAS RULED OUT CALLING ARMY OVER DELHI VIOLENCE, SAYS ADEQUATE CENTRAL FORCES & COPS ON GROUND. BJP MP GAUTAM GAMBHIR HITS OUT AT PARTY COLLEAGUE KAPIL MISHRA'S...

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi [Video]Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:40Published

Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News [Video]Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 18, CM Kejriwal requests for Army| Oneindia News

Delhi CM Kejriwal requests Army to de-escalate Delhi situation; Security beefed up in North East Delhi; Delhi HC pulls up police for failing to take control; JNU & Jamia students protest outside..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:49Published


Delhi violence: Death toll rises to 10

Delhi Police on Tuesday said 10 people, including one policeman, have been killed in the violence in northeast Delhi and they are responding to incid
Hindu

Violence in Delhi over CAA: SC to Wednesday hear plea seeking lodging of FIR

The application was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph, which said it would be heard on Wednesday. The death toll...
IndiaTimes


mconrad95

small mammal RT @AJENews: The death toll in Delhi's worst religious violence in decades has risen to 20; Indian police accused of looking the other way… 5 seconds ago

AjimGKhan

Ajim Khan اجیم خان RT @shakeelNBT: Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 20 -GTB Hospital authorities #DelhiBurning 7 seconds ago

abdul_busta

Bin Mahmud♥ RT @AJENews: Death toll in anti-Muslim violence in India's capital New Delhi rises to 18 https://t.co/Ehst9f4zyq https://t.co/vWF6tZcoPj 11 seconds ago

aarifshaah

Aarif Shah Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 20 & 130 above injured: GTB Hospital authorities 11 seconds ago

JitenderforAAP

Jitender Singh RT @DeeptimanTY: A day after junior home Minister says #DelhiRiots orchestrated, Amit Shah calls it spontaneous. A day after home secretary… 15 seconds ago

Rosskeen2

Rosskeen RT @Reuters: Death toll rises to 19 after violent clashes in New Delhi between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law: Indian h… 18 seconds ago

abumushir2013

Insha A Chauhan RT @someshjha7: #DelhiRiots summarised below: (Read this piece by Dipankar Ghoshe and @Sourav_RB https://t.co/qReM6UopKL) https://t.co/hE… 22 seconds ago

Lelouch27

Lawliet RT @PTI_News: Death toll in northeast Delhi violence rises to 20: GTB Hospital authorities 25 seconds ago

