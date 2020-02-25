Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest

Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest

Sydney Morning Herald Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The video that Kaia Rolle's family shared shows the girl being arrested for kicking and punching school staff members.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Body cam captures 6-year-old’s tearful pleas during arrest

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties...
Seattle Times

‘I Don’t Want to Go in a Police Car.’ Body Camera Footage Captures Handcuffed 6-Year-Old’s Tearful Pleas During Arrest at School


TIME


Tweets about this

NBCLA

NBC Los Angeles Turner tells the administrators he has made 6,000 arrests, including a 7-year-old. When school employees tell the o… https://t.co/9E2YxC2obb 5 minutes ago

kevinmccumby1

Kevin McCumby This make me so angry. Absolutely uncalled for. We wonder why their is lack of trust! #sad https://t.co/khUgULi8Io 22 minutes ago

choochoomagu

1mountain many paths RT @copcrisis: Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas as officer zip-ties her during arrest https://t.co/ER4l0LBXnr 23 minutes ago

10TV

10TV.com Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/4RLUi3onty #10TV https://t.co/TMjqpmELtu 27 minutes ago

gallerychapel

Gallery Chapel RT @KATUNews: Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest in Florida https://t.co/o98pXKtMON https://t.co/XsbN1v6jQp 29 minutes ago

teresitasway

Teresa💚 RT @wsvn: Video shows the 6-year-old girl sobbing and begging officers not to arrest her at a charter school as zip ties are placed around… 31 minutes ago

natscloset

Natalie Spencer nickname"Lunatic Shrew" Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/zdyPepQUuz 35 minutes ago

LillianOrlando4

Lillith 0802 RT @KenobiCheated: No words Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/g4govTuaVz via @Yahoo 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.