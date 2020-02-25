Global  

Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The video that Kaia Rolle's family shared shows the girl being arrested for kicking and punching school staff members.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip ties...
Seattle Times

‘I Don’t Want to Go in a Police Car.’ Body Camera Footage Captures Handcuffed 6-Year-Old’s Tearful Pleas During Arrest at School


TIME

NoortjeSchoute

Nora Schouten RT @KenobiCheated: No words Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/g4govTuaVz via @Yahoo 13 seconds ago

KenobiCheated

Sith Lord Bitmoji No words Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/g4govTuaVz via @Yahoo 4 minutes ago

jewellepperson

Jewell Body cam captures Florida 6-year-old’s tearful pleas as she is arrested at school https://t.co/f5vSnHHrFB 8 minutes ago

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/uhHDotwSfq https://t.co/KvWUXAf7tO 24 minutes ago

pyramidfire

@pyramidfire RT @WTOP: A police officer’s body camera shows a 6-year-old Florida girl crying and begging officers not to arrest her as one fastens zip t… 24 minutes ago

jmasters7649

Knitting🐝 is ALL IN for the #KHive RT @paz4u: Absolute child abuse! This young girl was traumatized by this arrest I am appalled #6yrarrest #Florida Bodycam captures 6-year-… 30 minutes ago

MrsDrAtlantis

Kathleen Smith ‘Help me, please’: Body cam footage shows Florida police arresting 6-year-old girl https://t.co/FaYxvJtbOB 32 minutes ago

DrOmerIlahi

Omer Ilahi, MD Body cam captures 6-year-old's tearful pleas during arrest https://t.co/ijH3gGz0kR 35 minutes ago

