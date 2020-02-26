lindy so eddie betts is playing for the all stars well WHOOP THE CHOOK.😱🤨 21 minutes ago

AFL Feeds Eddie’s return as a Blue put on ice after late call-up to the All Stars for Dayne Zorko #AFL: Eddie Betts has been… https://t.co/hqp0F0DWmM 21 minutes ago

Lachlan Steele RT @FOXFOOTY: Eddie’s return as a Blue put on ice after late call-up to the All Stars for Lions skipper >>> https://t.co/l9C9asCBYV https:/… 1 hour ago

Talking Total Sport AFL | @CarltonFC’s Eddie Betts will play for the All Stars in this Friday night's Bushfire Relief match replacing… https://t.co/bO0QaVG8DF 1 hour ago

FOX FOOTY Eddie’s return as a Blue put on ice after late call-up to the All Stars for Lions skipper >>>… https://t.co/cks9RV1pyO 1 hour ago

The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: IN: Eddie Betts OUT: Dayne Zorko https://t.co/ZuAYjTEeFn via @theage 1 hour ago

AFLstream 📰 Eddie Betts in for All Stars https://t.co/M4PmLBQDqv https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/pBNZIxIJZl 1 hour ago