Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Eddie Betts in for All Stars

Eddie Betts in for All Stars

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Eddie Betts will play for the All Stars in Friday night's Bushfire Relief match at Marvel Stadium after Brisbane Lions' skipper Dayne Zorko withdrew.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

littlejackieboy

lindy so eddie betts is playing for the all stars well WHOOP THE CHOOK.😱🤨 21 minutes ago

aflfeeds

AFL Feeds Eddie’s return as a Blue put on ice after late call-up to the All Stars for Dayne Zorko #AFL: Eddie Betts has been… https://t.co/hqp0F0DWmM 21 minutes ago

Lachy_Steele

Lachlan Steele RT @FOXFOOTY: Eddie’s return as a Blue put on ice after late call-up to the All Stars for Lions skipper >>> https://t.co/l9C9asCBYV https:/… 1 hour ago

_TalkingTotal

Talking Total Sport AFL | @CarltonFC’s Eddie Betts will play for the All Stars in this Friday night's Bushfire Relief match replacing… https://t.co/bO0QaVG8DF 1 hour ago

FOXFOOTY

FOX FOOTY Eddie’s return as a Blue put on ice after late call-up to the All Stars for Lions skipper >>>… https://t.co/cks9RV1pyO 1 hour ago

theagesport

The Age Sport RT @agerealfooty: IN: Eddie Betts OUT: Dayne Zorko https://t.co/ZuAYjTEeFn via @theage 1 hour ago

AFLivebroadcast

AFLstream 📰 Eddie Betts in for All Stars https://t.co/M4PmLBQDqv https://t.co/brjfLCh6qZ #AFL https://t.co/pBNZIxIJZl 1 hour ago

agerealfooty

Real Footy (AFL) IN: Eddie Betts OUT: Dayne Zorko https://t.co/ZuAYjTEeFn via @theage 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.