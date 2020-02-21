Global  

US soldier among 169 cases of coronavirus identified in South Korea

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
An American soldier is among 169 new coronavirus cases reported by health authorities in South Korea, with plans to test more than 200,000 members of a church.
News video: South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus

South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus 00:32

 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak. The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has...

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread [Video]UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic [Video]WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing..

South Korea Coronavirus: Concern in Daegu as cases rise

More than 200 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in South Korea, with many linked to a religious group.
BBC News

South Korean city recoils as coronavirus cases double overnight

The malls and restaurants in Daegu were empty and streets were eerily quiet on Friday after the number of cases of coronavirus in South Korea doubled overnight...
Reuters Also reported by •WorldNewsTerra DailyCBC.caBBC NewsNewsday

i_hmd3

Hammad RT @trtworld: Number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea jumps again as the US military reports its first case among its soldiers… 20 minutes ago

trtworld

TRT World Number of new coronavirus infections in South Korea jumps again as the US military reports its first case among its… https://t.co/lXDzOxiG9t 24 minutes ago

RichForrest2

Richard Forrester US soldier among 169 cases of coronavirus identified in South Korea https://t.co/H3TVavx2vu via @SBSNews 43 minutes ago

Daniel30488522

Daniel RT @SBSNews: An American soldier is among 169 new coronavirus cases reported by health authorities in South Korea, with plans to test more… 1 hour ago

Kerry_W_Burgess

Astro_Spook 7g/ https://t.co/M9UbVqBJy5 First U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive for coronavirus Feb 25, 2020 11:19… https://t.co/ZROpeXPccH 1 hour ago

Elucidatus

卐　明らめる。卐 South Korea authorities ready an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000 members of a Christian church hit hardest… https://t.co/Tbzx3mT5Cf 2 hours ago

greeenorg

greeen US soldier among 169 cases of coronavirus identified in South Korea - https://t.co/maH0YJbyO1 2 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News An American soldier is among 169 new coronavirus cases reported by health authorities in South Korea, with plans to… https://t.co/O7wehAyqsx 4 hours ago

