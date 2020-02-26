Global  

Democratic rivals take aim at Bernie Sanders in South Carolina

SBS Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Democratic rivals have rounded on frontrunner Bernie Sanders in a contentious debate featuring candidates shouting over each other in a bid for attention.
News video: Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at Democratic debate

Rivals take aim at Sanders' electability at Democratic debate 00:46

 Frontrunner Bernie Sanders came under fire for his ambitious economic agenda and the candidates united over their attack on the senator as a risky choice to lead the Democrat party.

Democrat candidates call Sanders "risky choice" [Video]Democrat candidates call Sanders "risky choice"

Surging Democratic presidential front-runner Bernie Sanders came under withering fire in a boisterous debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, as rivals attacked the high cost of his ambitious economic..

Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll [Video]Sanders surpasses Biden among African American voters -Reuters/Ipsos poll

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders has widened his lead for the Democratic presidential nomination and overtaken Joe Biden in support among African Americans, according to a Reuters/Ipsos national poll..

Recent related news from verified sources

'Divisive, toxic, exhausting': Democratic rivals finally aim fire at Bernie Sanders

The Democratic presidential contenders finally targeted frontrunner Bernie Sanders for his big-spending policies and praise for revolutionary far-left leaders.
Sydney Morning Herald

Democratic rivals prepare to take aim at Sanders

Vermont senator is clear frontrunner for TV debate ahead of South Carolina primary
FT.com


