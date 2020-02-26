Brooks, N. Carolina beat N.C. State, snap 7-game skid
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Garrison Brooks scored 30 points to help North Carolina end a seven-game losing streak with an 85-79 victory over North Carolina State on Tuesday night. Cole Anthony had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists and reserve Christian Keeling scored 16 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Tar Heels (11-17, […]
