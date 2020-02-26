Global  

Disha Patani is back in Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor's 'Baaghi 3'

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Disha Patani was part of Tiger Shroff's 'Baaghi 2' and she is reappearing in Shraddha Kapoor-starring 'Baaghi 3'
News video: Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna Makes FUN Of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tiger Shroff To Bring Him Back

Krushna Abhishek aka Sapna Makes FUN Of Navjot Singh Sidhu, Tiger Shroff To Bring Him Back 01:20

 Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh promote their upcoming film Baaghi 3 on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Watch the video to know more.

Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3 [Video]Watch: Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff promote Baaghi 3

Starcast of Baaghi 3 was seen promoting their upcoming movie in Mumbai on Thursday. Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Tiger Shroff were seen promoting the movie at Sun and Sand. Baaghi..

Disha Patani starrer 'Do you Love Me' song teaser out [Video]Disha Patani starrer 'Do you Love Me' song teaser out

Actress Disha Patani is all set to woo the audience once again in "Baaghi 3" with her upcoming song "Do you love me".

Baaghi 3: Watch Disha's Do You Love Me teaser

Today, the makers unveiled the first look of Disha Patani from her song ‘Do You Love Me’ from Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer ‘Baaghi 3’. In the...
Disha Patani asks Tiger Shroff, 'Do you Love Me' in the most sizzling song from 'Baaghi 3'- Watch

The original song 'Do You Love Me' is by René Bendali, the famous late Lebanese composer and songwriter who shot to fame in the 70s and 80s.
