Delhi violence, live updates: death toll rises to 18

Hindu Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Tensions continues to simmer in and around northeast Delhi for the fourth consecutive day
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO
News video: Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi 02:40

 Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital [Video]Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital

At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:22Published

Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20 [Video]Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20

Situation under control in Sultanpuri, as Delhi violence toll reaches 20

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Scene from Chand Bagh a day after violence

Tensions continues to simmer in and around northeast Delhi for the fourth consecutive day as the death toll in the clashes around the Citizenship Amendment Act...
Hindu Also reported by •Mid-Day

#DelhiRiots: Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker, Anurag Kashyap REACT to the violence in the capital city

The violence in Delhi is unbearable. It broke out in Jafrabad and escalated quickly. The death toll has risen to 18 now from 13. Bollywood celebrities have...
Bollywood Life

