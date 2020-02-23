Global  

Sanders takes hits while gaining spotlight as front-runner

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Bernie Sanders and seized on Mike Bloomberg’s past with women in the workplace during a contentious debate Tuesday night that tested the strength of the two men at the center of the party’s presidential nomination fight. As the undeniable Democratic front-runner, Sanders faced the brunt […]
👓 View full article
0
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses

Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses 01:08

 Bernie Sanders Wins Nevada Caucuses According to AP, the Vermont Senator won a wide diversity of Nevada county delegates. Sanders has now solidified his lead as the Democrats’ national front-runner. He addressed a crowd of supporters, saying, "when we come together there is nothing we can’t...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate [Video]Sanders: South Carolina Democratic Debate

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:35Published

Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate [Video]Sanders to take the hot seat at South Carolina debate

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today: 1. BERNIE SANDERS TAKES HITS AS FRONT-RUNNER Democrats...
Seattle Times

Analysis: Sanders learns what it’s like to be a front-runner

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernie Sanders has spent much of his career on the political margins, an outsider looking in. Now, the protest politician is learning...
Seattle Times

