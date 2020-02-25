Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Kirby says religious discrimination laws a 'weapon against non-believers'

Kirby says religious discrimination laws a 'weapon against non-believers'

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Former High Court Judge Michael Kirby says the Morrison government's religious discrimination bill "actively facilitates intolerance".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Hate preacher Franklin Graham begins legal proceedings for ‘religious discrimination’ against Glasgow venue

Christian hate preacher Franklin Graham has said that he has started legal proceedings for ‘religious discrimination’ against the Glasgow venue that...
PinkNews


Tweets about this

vjmahon

💧Vince Mahon RT @alawriedejesus: "This is not a bill that protects Australians from discrimination on religious grounds. Instead, it actively facilitate… 18 seconds ago

OMarian

Peter RT @Politics_SMHAGE: Michael Kirby says religious discrimination laws a 'weapon against non-believers' https://t.co/2AEIDO3CO1 via @Canberr… 1 minute ago

anchinya

💧Anchinya the water spider RT @SeanBradbery: JFC "the govt's 1st draft was seriously unbalanced with the capacity to sustain a toxic atmosphere of nastiness and hosti… 3 minutes ago

SpottyBalfour

Sabrina Balfour RT @smh: Former High Court judge Michael Kirby has warned new religious discrimination laws would support Australians of faith to use "reli… 3 minutes ago

karisfilion

angus mcleay RT @DrLukeBeck: Former High Court judge Michael Kirby has warned new religious discrimination laws would support Australians of faith to us… 5 minutes ago

AdamReakes

Questionable Adam RT @AtheistAus: Take a very close read of this. Pay attention. This bill is not a step forward for our society. #DontDivideUs https… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.