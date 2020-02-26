Milano scores twice, helps Ducks stop Oilers 4-3 in OT

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Sonny Milano had an ideal debut with the Anaheim Ducks. Milano netted the winning goal in overtime and finished with two goals, leading the Ducks to a 4-3 win over the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. Nicolas Deslauriers and Adam Henrique also scored for the Ducks, who snapped a five-game losing […]


