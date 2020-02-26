Global  

Kings send Warriors to 7th straight home loss, 112-94

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harrison Barnes and De’Aaron Fox each scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings sent the Golden State Warriors to their longest home losing streak in 19 years with a 112-94 victory on Tuesday night. The Warriors have lost seven straight overall and seven in a row at home for the first […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Panthers fall to Flames in 7th straight home loss

Panthers fall to Flames in 7th straight home lossThe Florida Panthers dropped their seventh straight home game in a loss to Johnny Gaudreau and the Calgary Flames Sunday.
FOX Sports

