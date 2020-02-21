Global  

Perry's shoulder no concern: Lanning

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Australian captain Meg Lanning has allayed concerns about Ellyse Perry's fitness as the Australians look to gather momentum against Bangladesh at Manuka Oval on Thursday night.
