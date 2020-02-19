Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh

'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The court was hearing the pleas that sought removal of protesters from South-east Delhi's Shaheen Bagh where people have been sitting for more than two months against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran Hedge talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors on Day 2 [Video]Interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran Hedge talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors on Day 2

Interlocutors Sadhana Ramachandran Hedge talk to Shaheen Bagh protestors on Day 2

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published

'Thankful to SC': Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators [Video]'Thankful to SC': Shaheen Bagh protesters after meeting SC-appointed mediators

Shaheen Bagh protesters spoke after meeting SC-appointed mediators. The protesters were thankful to the Supreme Court for sending mediators to suggest a midway. SC appointed interlocutors Sanjay Hegde..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors begin talks with Shaheen Bagh protesters

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors visited Shaheen Bagh on Wednesday to hold talks with the Shaheen Bagh protesters and find a way to end the road...
DNA Also reported by •HinduIndiaTimesMid-Day

Shaheen Bagh protests: Mediators file report in sealed cover in Supreme Court

*New Delhi:* Court-appointed interlocutors on Monday filed their report in a sealed cover in the Supreme Court on the ongoing protests at Shaheen Bagh here...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimesZee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kushagraavinash

Avinash kushagra 'DILIP'🚮 RT @dna: 'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh https://t.co/u13xgeYGsm 3 hours ago

dna

DNA 'Environment not conducive': SC declines to examine interlocutors' report on Shaheen Bagh https://t.co/u13xgeYGsm 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.