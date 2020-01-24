Frydenberg warns rise of far right threatens lessons learned from Holocaust

Janice Aileen Martin RT @murpharoo: Holocaust denialism and far right on rise in Australia @JoshFrydenberg warns, echoing the ASIO chief https://t.co/qbLmCOr384… 56 seconds ago

Joe Moro RT @Politics_SMHAGE: Josh Frydenberg warns rise of far-right extremism threatens lessons learned from Holocaust https://t.co/hKNglDmvey via… 14 minutes ago

Mark W Tebbutt RT @KetanJ0: Josh Frydenberg sounds alarm on Holocaust deniers and 'the rise of the far right' in Australia and internationally https://t.c… 18 minutes ago

Liz McLennan RT @nobby15: Liberal Josh Frydenberg sounds alarm on Holocaust deniers and 'the rise of the far right' https://t.co/iwzqpINzmy via @ABCNews 21 minutes ago

Tim RT @ReclaimAnglesea: Liberal Josh Frydenberg sounds alarm on Holocaust deniers and 'the rise of the far right' (⁦@JoshFrydenberg⁩ is right… 23 minutes ago

Jen Lee Josh Frydenberg sounds alarm on Holocaust deniers and 'the rise of the far right' in Australia and internationally https://t.co/SWNKswL7s7 27 minutes ago

Federal Politics Josh Frydenberg warns rise of far-right extremism threatens lessons learned from Holocaust https://t.co/hKNglDmvey via @rharris334 28 minutes ago