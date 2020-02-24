Delhi violence: Defiant BJP leader Kapil Mishra says did not commit crime by supporting CAA

2 days ago < > Embed Credit: HT Digital Content - Published 'Only 3 days...': BJP leader's threat to disobey Delhi cops amid CAA protests 03:14 Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra organised a demonstration in Delhi in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. The demonstration was held in Delhi's Maujpur, near Jaffrabad which has become the site of a new anti-CAA protest. Since Feb 22, 2020, dozens of protestors, led by women,...