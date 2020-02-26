Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 'I tried to play:' Kyrgios on the defence after withdrawing in Mexico

'I tried to play:' Kyrgios on the defence after withdrawing in Mexico

The Age Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Defending champion Nick Kyrgios pulled out injured during his first round match at the Mexico Open, calling fans who booed him ‘‘disrespectful’’.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SaumilDave13

Saumil Dave RT @BenRothenberg: Defending Acapulco champ Nick Kyrgios tried to play through injury today. Then when he couldn’t and was forced to stop… 14 minutes ago

internewscast

InterNewsCast ‘I tried to play:’ Kyrgios on the defence after withdrawing in Mexico Get Latest News Breaking News Around the Glo… https://t.co/KPQssSOOWP 36 minutes ago

1stTennisNews

Tennis Headlines Melbourne (Australia) Age - Tennis: &#x27;I tried to play:&#x27; Kyrgios on the defence after withdrawing in Mexico 38 minutes ago

theagesport

The Age Sport 'I tried to play:' Nick Kyrgios on the defence after withdrawing in Mexico https://t.co/5oNf7r3Ymz via @theage 38 minutes ago

Chipstead_Gas

ChipsteadGas RT @Metro_Sport: ‘I literally couldn’t give a f**k... I tried to play, I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis & they’re disrespect… 1 hour ago

Metro_Sport

Metro Sport ‘I literally couldn’t give a f**k... I tried to play, I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis & they’re dis… https://t.co/u3OsDCc5FS 1 hour ago

BenRothenberg

Ben Rothenberg Defending Acapulco champ Nick Kyrgios tried to play through injury today. Then when he couldn’t and was forced to… https://t.co/vTmyR81FVk 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.