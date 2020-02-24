Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of disease

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

Scots are being warned to brace themselves for an "expected" outbreak of deadly coronavirus as the disease continues to spread across the globe. The warning comes after Scotland's chief medical officer cautioned that major sporting events, rock concerts and other large public gatherings could be banned across the nation in a bid to contain the virus, known as Covid-19 . Dr Calderwood warned Scots to brace themselves for an expected outbreak of deadly coronavirus. The announcement follows an emergency meeting to assess preparations for dealing with an outbreak in Scotland, sparked by a spike in cases in northern Italy and other parts of the world.


