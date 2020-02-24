Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Scottish people > Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of disease

Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of disease

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Scots warned to 'expect' outbreak of diseaseScots are being warned to brace themselves for an “expected” outbreak of deadly coronavirus as the disease continues to spread across the globe. The warning comes after Scotland’s chief medical officer cautioned that major sporting events, rock concerts and other large public gatherings could be banned across the nation in a bid to contain the virus, known as Covid-19. Dr Calderwood warned Scots to brace themselves for an expected outbreak of deadly coronavirus. Picture: JPIMedia/PA The announcement follows an emergency meeting to assess preparations for dealing with an outbreak in Scotland, sparked by a spike in cases in northern Italy and other parts of the world. READ MORE:...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths

Coronavirus outbreak: Italian officials confirm seven deaths 02:15

 The World Health Organization expresses concern over coronavirus in Italy and Iran, as infections spread through the Middle East.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases [Video]Iraq: Six New Coronavirus Cases

BAGHDAD (Reuters) - Iraq reported six new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases there to 19, the health ministry said. All had recently returned from neighboring Iran, which..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:36Published

South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500 [Video]South Korea Closes Churches As Coronavirus Tally Passes 3,500

According to Reuters, Churches on Sunday were closed in South Korea, with many holding online services instead. The closings come after 376 new coronavirus infections took the tally to 3,526 cases...

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:38Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Labs in the US will start looking for the new coronavirus this week

Labs in the US will start looking for the new coronavirus this weekPhoto by Sebastian Gollnow/picture alliance via Getty Images Six public health labs in the US plan to start monitoring the general population for the new...
The Verge Also reported by •Reuters IndiaReutersWorldNewsProactive Investors

Coronavirus makes global economy utterly unstable, like never before

The outbreak of coronavirus in Italy forced Paramount film company to suspend the filming of  "Mission Impossible VII" in Venice. According to the plan, actor...
PRAVDA Also reported by •Eurasia Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.