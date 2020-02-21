Global  

Worried Chinese turn to online doctor consultations amid coronavirus outbreak

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Spooked by a sneeze or a cough, Chinese consumers are turning to online consultations in droves for advice about possible coronavirus symptoms - a boon for a fledgling industry that has struggled to win over customers.
