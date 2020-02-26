A 'regional facility': Sydney mayor defends $10 million pool grant Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

A North Sydney pool's ability to attract school swimming carnivals from "the other side of the bridge" means it is "a regional facility", the local mayor says. 👓 View full article

