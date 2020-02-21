Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > South Korea > U.S. soldier infected as South Korea coronavirus cases rise above 1,260

U.S. soldier infected as South Korea coronavirus cases rise above 1,260

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
South Korea reported 284 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities prepared to test more than 200,000 members of a church hit hardest by the outbreak.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published < > Embed
News video: WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic 01:22

 GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing concern and prompting the WHO to say countries should be in 'a phase of preparedness' for a possible...

Recent related videos from verified sources

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread [Video]UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:53Published

Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street [Video]Dow's Drop Continues On Wall Street

US markets are back in the red, adding to their sharp losses Monday amid coronavirus fears. The Dow finished about 3.2% lower, bringing the index's total loss over the past four days to about..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus outbreak edges closer to pandemic

In South Korea, coronavirus cases quadrupled over two days, as 144 members of a religious sect tested positive. In Singapore, clusters of infection have been...
Seattle Times Also reported by •ReutersBelfast TelegraphDeutsche WelleAl JazeeraHNGNReuters IndiaSydney Morning Herald

South Korea reports 169 new coronavirus cases, including first U.S. soldier

South Korea reported 169 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, including a U.S. soldier, as health authorities readied an ambitious plan to test more than 200,000...
Reuters

You Might Like


Tweets about this

askjema

Jema RT @NewDay: American soldier infected with coronavirus is being treated at a military base in South Korea. @PHancocksCNN reports. https://t… 52 seconds ago

MariaMa27265801

Maria Madsen RT @kylegriffin1: SEOUL, South Korea (AP) -- U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S… 58 seconds ago

JimKruger7

Jim Kruger RT @starsandstripes: The first prayer appealed for a “healing touch” for the 23-year-old infected soldier https://t.co/FjEXBsyu2F 1 minute ago

psmsully

Southern-Buckeye RT @ZekeJMiller: SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S.… 2 minutes ago

11AliveNews

11Alive News COVID-19: 2nd death in France; South Korea cases jump; 1st US soldier infected https://t.co/Of27CQP0hs via @11AliveNews #MorningRushATL 4 minutes ago

rylexcrisha

cris ☠️ RT @cnni: Last week, there were 51 people infected with coronavirus in South Korea. Today, there are 1,146. https://t.co/QEsY7b2qOG 4 minutes ago

ViQueen55

✍🏼 TXViQueen ✍🏼 RT @NewDay: An American soldier infected with coronavirus is being treated at a military base in South Korea. @PHancocksCNN reports. https:… 5 minutes ago

LaZy_AoN

🇲 🇦 🇷 🇰 🇧 🇦 🇲 RT @cnni: A 23-year-old American soldier stationed in South Korea has tested positive for the coronavirus -- the first US service member to… 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.