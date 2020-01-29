Global  

Israeli foreign minister slams Sanders 'horrifying comment'

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s foreign minister denounced Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders on Wednesday for what he called his “horrifying comment” about Jerusalem, saying that those who support Israel would not back Sanders’ presidential candidacy after such remarks. At a contentious Democratic debate on Tuesday night in South Carolina, Sanders labeled Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu […]
Israel's Netanyahu pulls his punches after Sanders calls him a racist

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday Bernie Sanders was wrong to call him a racist during a debate among contenders for the U.S....
Reuters

Israel halts ban on Palestinian exports after trade crisis

Israel halts ban on Palestinian exports after trade crisisTEL AVIV - Israel's Defence Minister said Thursday that the country would allow Palestinian agricultural exports, seemingly putting an end to an escalating trade...
Seattle Times Jerusalem Post

