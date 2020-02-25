Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Los Angeles firefighters respond to massive refinery fire

Los Angeles firefighters respond to massive refinery fire

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Carson, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a large refinery fire that temporarily closed all lanes of the 405 Freeway Tuesday night in the city of Carson. KTLA-TV reports that massive flames could be seen burning from the Marathon Petroleum Corporation located 13 miles (21 kilometers) south of downtown Los Angeles. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Firefighters Battle Fire At Home On Westminster Street In Worcester

Firefighters Battle Fire At Home On Westminster Street In Worcester 00:18

 Firefighters were battling a massive fire in Worcester.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes [Video]Los Angeles City Council Votes to Restrict Tour Bus Routes

The Los Angeles City Council passed an ordinance that will restrict where tour buses can travel within the city, including some areas of the Hollywood Hills where residents have complained for years.

Credit: KTLA     Duration: 01:41Published

Firefighters Battle Commercial Blaze In Huntington Park [Video]Firefighters Battle Commercial Blaze In Huntington Park

The Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to the scene of a vacant two-story structure fire at 6123 State Street shortly after 6 p.m.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion


TIME

California refinery explosion sparks massive fire, temporarily closes 405 freeway near Los Angeles

At least two explosions rocked a California oil refinery Tuesday night, sparking a massive fire that was visible for miles, according to reports.
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

cbs46

CBS46 Los Angeles firefighters respond to massive refinery fire @HardingReports has LIVE updates on @cbs46… https://t.co/WURoKHIlR1 23 seconds ago

WTOC11

WTOC 11 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles: https://t.co/DvXKHDvanj 24 minutes ago

KMVTNews

KMVT News Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles https://t.co/iwc9OwVsme 26 minutes ago

WCJB20

WCJB-TV20 Fire officials say an explosion preceded the fire in a cooling tower. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured. https://t.co/QEcyk9J1zv 27 minutes ago

FOX19

FOX19 NOW Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles https://t.co/1k71vKxSZZ https://t.co/YORP1MWIML 27 minutes ago

UnbFactsOk

UnbFacts Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion https://t.co/LHsnBsKNAD 31 minutes ago

JCSura

Juank Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion https://t.co/pcoEAgW07g https://t.co/3Imss4LIJS 37 minutes ago

crewislife

ъรεս Via @TIME: Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion https://t.co/pY4YD4p8IU https://t.co/BkXMaYPvTX 38 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.