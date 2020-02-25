CBS46 Los Angeles firefighters respond to massive refinery fire @HardingReports has LIVE updates on @cbs46… https://t.co/WURoKHIlR1 23 seconds ago WTOC 11 BREAKING OVERNIGHT: Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles: https://t.co/DvXKHDvanj 24 minutes ago KMVT News Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles https://t.co/iwc9OwVsme 26 minutes ago WCJB-TV20 Fire officials say an explosion preceded the fire in a cooling tower. It’s unclear if anyone has been injured. https://t.co/QEcyk9J1zv 27 minutes ago FOX19 NOW Firefighters respond to massive refinery fire after explosion near Los Angeles https://t.co/1k71vKxSZZ https://t.co/YORP1MWIML 27 minutes ago UnbFacts Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion https://t.co/LHsnBsKNAD 31 minutes ago Juank Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion https://t.co/pcoEAgW07g https://t.co/3Imss4LIJS 37 minutes ago ъรεս Via @TIME: Los Angeles Firefighters Respond to Massive Refinery Fire After Explosion https://t.co/pY4YD4p8IU https://t.co/BkXMaYPvTX 38 minutes ago