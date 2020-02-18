Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Real Madrid vs Manchester, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Real Madrid vs Manchester, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, Dream11, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Manchester City take on Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash 00:30

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he views Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview [Video]Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola [Video]Zidane's record in Europe will not be repeated - Guardiola

Pep Guardiola believes Zinedine Zidane's run of three consecutive Champions League titles will not happen again.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Borussia Dortmund vs PSG, Champions League: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

Borussia Dortmund welcome Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to Germany for the first leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.
DNA

India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's T20I World Cup 2020: Live streaming, teams, time in India (IST) & where to watch on TV

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 campaign for India started on a good note as they defeated defending champions Australia in Sydney Showground Stadium on...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SueLeugers

Sue Leugers RT @guardian: Invincible Zidane faces ‘hour of truth’ against his old friend Guardiola https://t.co/ABXP8azKpq 1 minute ago

Medianetmv

Medianet Manchester City take on Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie… https://t.co/KEVPug7pCl 2 minutes ago

OptimistVarun

Dr.Varun RT @managingmadrid: Real Madrid—Manchester City Champions League 2020 Match Preview, Injuries/Suspensions, Potential XIs, Prediction https:… 3 minutes ago

AbdallahShick

Shick Abdallah RT @managingmadrid: Predicted lineups: Real Madrid vs Manchester City, 2020 Champions League https://t.co/KXcQXUOVej https://t.co/Qb8XDtQyp6 3 minutes ago

NPLSports

NPL Sports Real Madrid vs Manchester City | UEFA Champions League | Watch Live Streaming https://t.co/T6XYwIIU2m https://t.co/QCC40QBNwi 8 minutes ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia Invincible Zidane faces ‘hour of truth’ against his old friend Guardiola https://t.co/QnUiMimn4B 10 minutes ago

Oruche_b

Okachamara RT @BBCSport: Could their Uefa ban help Manchester City beat Real Madrid in the Champions League? #UCL #bbcfootball #mcfc #mancity 12 minutes ago

arbcruncher

Arb Cruncher RT @CollisBets: #EBetoftheday 🏆 Champions League ⚽️ Real Madrid - Manchester City ⚡️ Real Madrid - Draw no bet ✍ 2.13 - Betfair Exchange El… 14 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.