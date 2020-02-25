Global  

Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down, to be replaced by Bob Chapek

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Disney CEO Bob Iger to step down, to be replaced by Bob ChapekBob Iger has announced that he is stepping down as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Walt Disney. Iger, who assumed the position in 2005, will be replaced by Bob Chapek, who previously ran the company's parks and products division. Also ReadNikesh Arora joins the league of Tim Cook and Bob Iger with his $73 million pay packet In a statement, the company said Iger has assumed...
Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

Bob Iger steps down as CEO of Disney

 On Feb. 25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO.

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will..

Walt Disney Co's Robert Iger will step down as chief executive officer, handing the reins to Disney Parks head Bob Chapek, the company said on Tuesday, ending years of speculation on who will take over..

Disney CEO Bob Iger immediately steps down from CEO position

The Walt Disney Company announced this afternoon that Robert Iger, the company's long-time CEO who ushered in the company's lush franchise and entertainment...
TechCrunch

We did the math to calculate how many hours it took Bob Iger to make what his workers earned in one year when he ran Disney

Disney CEO Bob Iger just stepped down, and while it's not surprising that CEOs like him make a lot more money than their employees, the massive extent of that...
Business Insider Also reported by •Seattle TimesSeattlePI.com

