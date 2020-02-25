Global  

Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injured

WorldNews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Death toll rises to 20 from riots in Indian capital; hundreds badly injuredNEW DELHI — At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm descended in riot-torn areas on Wednesday. “There are 20 people dead and 189 injured,” a senior doctor from the Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital told Reuters on Wednesday. Separately, an official at the Al-Hind Hospital in New Delhi told Reuters the facility had treated more than 200 injured people since Monday, many with...
 At least 20 people have been killed in the Indian capital during violent clashes between Hindu and Muslim groups over a new citizenship law, a hospital official told Reuters, even as an eerie calm descended in riot-torn areas on Wednesday. Soraya Ali reports.

13 dead, at least 150 injured in New Delhi clashes amid Trump's visit

At least 13 people have been killed and 150 injured in violent clashes between pro and anti-citizenship law protesters in the Indian capital New Delhi.

Mosque set on fire as violent protests continue across New Delhi

Mosque in Indian capital set ablaze as death toll from latest protests against India's new citizenship law rises to 13.

Seven killed, 150 injured in riots in Indian capital

At least seven people were killed and around 150 were injured in clashes between opposing groups in the Indian capital, a police official told Reuters
India's Modi appeals for calm as riot toll rises to 20

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi appealed for calm on Wednesday after days of clashes between Hindus and minority Muslims over a controversial citizenship law
