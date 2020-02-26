Global  

Bayer chairman quits after making progress to settle litigation

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Bayer , which is fighting claims its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, said its Chairman Werner Wenning was stepping down because the drugs and crop protection company was making good progress in settlement talks.
