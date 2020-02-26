Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > America has a 'gruesome' history of lynching, but it's not a federal crime. A House vote could change that

America has a 'gruesome' history of lynching, but it's not a federal crime. A House vote could change that

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The House is scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bipartisan bill that would make lynching a federal crime, a move supporters say is long overdue.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published < > Embed
News video: Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till

Congress Makes Lynching A Federal Crime, 65 Years After Till 00:33

 Sixty-five years after 14-year-old Emmett Till was lynched in Mississippi, Congress has approved legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law. Katie Johnston reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime [Video]Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime

Congress Makes Lynching a Federal Crime Passed unanimously by the Senate last year, the House approved the bill by a vote of 410 to four. Since a similar bill was first introduced 120 years ago,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:09Published

House passes legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law [Video]House passes legislation designating lynching as a hate crime under federal law

Feb. 26, 2020

Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MSPublished


Recent related news from verified sources

House Approves Bill Making Lynching A Federal Crime

The House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted to classify lynching as a federal hate crime. The vote came at the end of Black History Month.
NPR Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.