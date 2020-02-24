Global  

Coronavirus updates: U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive as global toll rises

euronews Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus updates: U.S. soldier in South Korea tests positive as global toll rises
DAEGU SOUTH KOREA CORONAVIRUS

UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread [Video]UWM shuts down South Korea study abroad program amid coronavirus spread

The spread of coronavirus touches students in Milwaukee. University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee shut down its study abroad program in South Korea.

WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic [Video]WHO warns COVID-19 could become a pandemic

GENEVA — The World Health Organization has warned that the world should prepare for a potential coronavirus pandemic. Outbreaks of COVID-19 have emerged in South Korea, Italy, and Iran, causing..

Coronavirus updates: US soldier in South Korea contracts virus

The coronavirus epidemic has triggered several warnings from officials about an impending pandemic. Follow DW for the latest updates across the globe as public...
Deutsche Welle

Alert: U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — U.S. military says soldier based in South Korea tested positive for a new virus, the first U.S. service member infected.
SeattlePI.com

