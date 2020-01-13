Global  

German court: assisted suicide restriction unconstitutional

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s highest court ruled Wednesday that a 2015 law banning assisted suicide when being conducted on a “business basis” is unconstitutional. Federal Constitutional Court Judge Andreas Vosskuhle said in the ruling that the ban violates a citizen’s right to determine their own death by restricting their ability to request a third party […]
