Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Air Canada cancels flights to China until April as government braces for domestic coronavirus outbreak

Air Canada cancels flights to China until April as government braces for domestic coronavirus outbreak

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Air Canada is extending its suspension of flights between Canada and China until April as the number of coronavirus cases — and the number of countries affected — continues to grow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus epidemic: China may cancel parliament session

Coronavirus epidemic: China may cancel parliament session 02:19

 The move would allow government officials to concentrate on controlling the coronavirus outbreak.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan Postpones Levian Cup Games Due To Coronavirus [Video]Japan Postpones Levian Cup Games Due To Coronavirus

Japan’s J.League says it has postponed seven Levian Cup matches scheduled for Wednesday. The delay comes as the nation continues to grapple with the coronavirus outbreak. According to Reuters,..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus [Video]Airlines Across The World Are Suspending Flights Due To Coronavirus

Airlines across the globe have been suspending flights or modifying service in response to the coronavirus. American Airlines has extended the suspension of China and Hong Kong flights through April..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

THAI cancels flights due to virus

Thai Airways International will cancel some flights to eight countries this and next months as the coronavirus outbreak has crippled air travel.
Bangkok Post

Coca-Cola sees coronavirus impact in Q1; boosts dividend to $0.41 per share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) is joining a lengthy list of public companies taking a hit from China’s deadly coronavirus as it expects the outbreak of this...
Proactive Investors Also reported by •Reuters India

Tweets about this

RichardGEarl

Richard Earl Air Canada cancels flights from YVR, Canadian airports to China until April https://t.co/NWUWd0YOXi 5 minutes ago

KevinGaudet

Kevin Gaudet Air Canada cancels all flights to China through April 10 over #coronavirus #covid19 outbreak. But, Italy and Iran a… https://t.co/m3ilG0WSIf 13 minutes ago

DVGYM

DVGYM RT @Danbalkwill1: Again the Liberals drag their feet, no plan, No leader! Just Fail after fail after fail ..........! Air Canada cancels f… 56 minutes ago

NEWZFOX

NEWZFOX Air Canada cancels flights to China until April https://t.co/b8L871HSgw 1 hour ago

Bluemist60

Nicole Air Canada cancels flights to China until April https://t.co/hdQJoPfKhj 1 hour ago

FouldsSusanl

susan Air Canada cancels all flights to China as coronavirus spreads https://t.co/RralOfR55k 2 hours ago

Danbalkwill1

Nobody - Mr Dan Steamer #WEXIT!❌ Again the Liberals drag their feet, no plan, No leader! Just Fail after fail after fail ..........! Air Canada can… https://t.co/6y5OZ7jkJk 3 hours ago

DrDWestonPhD

Deb Weston Air Canada cancels flights to China until April as government braces for domestic coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/tY59eRCIst 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.