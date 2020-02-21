Global  

US, South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The U.S. and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness: a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 people in South Korea. As the new coronavirus, which was first […]
News video: South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus

South Korea President Issues Highest Level Of Alert For Coronavirus 00:32

 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the country was at a "watershed moment" regarding the coronavirus. Moon-Jae issued the highest level of national alert on Sunday and ordered new resources to tackle the outbreak. The novel coronavirus is largely focused on the southern city of Daegu but has...

Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea [Video]Virus may impact U.S. military drills with S.Korea

The U.S. and South Korean militaries said on Monday they are considering scaling back joint training because of mounting concerns about the coronavirus. South Korea is testing more than 200,000 members..

Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest [Video]Coronavirus: South Korea raises alert level to highest

The president puts the country on 'red alert' due to the rapid rise in new cases, which are largely being traced back to church services.

U.S., South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak

As the new coronavirus, which was first found in China, has begun to sweep through South Korea, soldiers stationed in close quarters on bases throughout the...
Controversial church at center of S Korean outbreak

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A church whose leader claims he is an angel of Jesus has become the biggest cluster of viral infections in South Korea, where a surge...
