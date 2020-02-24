Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Greece > Greece confirms first coronavirus case

Greece confirms first coronavirus case

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Greece has confirmed its first coronavirus case, the health ministry said on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran [Video]Afghanistan: Fears people with coronavirus will enter via Iran

Afghanistan has recorded its first coronavirus case, but can the country's healthcare system cope with a possible outbreak?

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:41Published

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say [Video]Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say

Coronavirus May Be Long Warned 'Disease X,' Experts Say According to Bloomberg, the World Health Organization (WHO) warned of a mysterious illness, 'Disease X,' that could spark an international..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Brazil test confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America: source

A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo...
Reuters

Brazil confirms first coronavirus case in Latin America - source

A Brazilian government test has confirmed the first case of a fast-spreading new coronavirus in Latin America, a source said on Wednesday, after a Sao Paulo...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sharonkgilbert

Sharon K. Gilbert RT @BNODesk: BREAKING: Greece confirms its first case of coronavirus in Thessaloniki https://t.co/eUoE2b20hL 40 seconds ago

HellasNewsFeed

Greece news feed Greece confirms first coronavirus case | News - https://t.co/CnzRw81vqm https://t.co/EyZGdp9e2a 1 minute ago

LavaletteAstrid

Astrid Lavalette🌹 COVID-19: Greece confirms first case as virus spreads across Europe COVID-19 latest: Greece confirms first case as… https://t.co/KGRlYIllvm 1 minute ago

cydhi

cydhi Greece confirms first case of new coronavirus https://t.co/G4S8ulyhXF https://t.co/eW4lFnO7zJ 2 minutes ago

TheSofiaGlobe

The Sofia Globe Greece confirms first case of new coronavirus https://t.co/k3prYAsE2V https://t.co/ArpAUbb1Wa 2 minutes ago

Truth_Seeker179

Richard P RT @SharkNewsWires: #Coronavirus Update : - 50 Deaths outside of China - 12th person dies in #Italy and 17 new cases - #France confirms… 3 minutes ago

shenxianfodao

神仙佛道 RT @AJENews: Greece confirms its first coronavirus case. All the latest updates: https://t.co/UfoBmx9IG8 https://t.co/REbtZ5eRgB 3 minutes ago

JesusSaves444

🕊JesusIsComingSoon🕊 RT @BeholdIsrael: #Greece confirms its first case of #coronavirus in #Thessaloniki 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.