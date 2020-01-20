Global  

Jimmy John's removes sprouts from restaurants after FDA warning letter about E. coli

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The FDA has sent Jimmy John's a warning letter over E. coli outbreaks tied to the sandwich chain. The chain has removed sprouts until further notice.
News video: FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks

FDA Warns Jimmy John's For Serving Foods Linked To E. Coli, Salmonella Outbreaks 00:36

 The Jimmy John's sandwich chain is under fire from the US Food and Drug Administration. The FDA says certain vegetables Jimmy John's served were implicated in five outbreaks of E. coli or salmonella in the past seven years. A warning letter accuses the chain of engaging in a pattern of receiving...

