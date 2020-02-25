Global  

'We're fine but bored,' says guest in Tenerife hotel in coronavirus lockdown

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
"Everything is very quiet," says Briton Christopher Betts, one of more than 700 guests spending a second day in lockdown at a four-star Tenerife hotel on Wednesday after four cases of coronavirus were detected there among a group of Italians.
News video: Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus

Tenerife hotel placed in quarantine after doctor tests positive for coronavirus 00:44

 A tourist hotel on the Canary Island of Tenerife has been placed in quarantine after an Italian doctor staying there tested positive for the Covid-19 virus. The press office for the town of Adeje confirmed that the restrictions are in place at the H10 Adeje Palace hotel. Spanish media said some 1,000...

