'Just call me Harry' prince tells tourism conference in Edinburgh

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Queen's grandson speaks at an event in Edinburgh weeks ahead of stepping down from royal duties
Credit: ODN
News video: Duke of Sussex introduced on stage as just Harry

Duke of Sussex introduced on stage as just Harry 01:14

 The Duke of Sussex was introduced on stage at a Travalyst event in Edinburgh on Wednesday as just Harry, rather than Prince Harry. The Duke had asked the eco-tourism conference host Ayesha Hazarika to be introduced just as Harry as he addressed attendees at the Edinburgh International Conference...

The Duke of Sussex: Just call me Harry

The Duke of Sussex asked the Edinburgh International Conference Centre delegates to "just call me Harry".

Harry tells Scotland it is leading the way in one of last royal engagements

The Duke of Sussex described Scotland’s tourism industry as being at the “forefront” of making the sector more sustainable. Harry was making one of his final engagements as he is set to step down..

Prince Harry in Edinburgh as countdown on his final royal duties begins

Britain's Prince Harry was in Edinburgh, Scotland, on Wednesday to take part in a conference about sustainable travel, one of his final engagements as a senior...
Reuters Also reported by •Daily Record

