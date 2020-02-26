Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > ICC Test ranking: Virat Kohli uncrowned by Steve Smith, R Ashwin drops to ninth spot

ICC Test ranking: Virat Kohli uncrowned by Steve Smith, R Ashwin drops to ninth spot

DNA Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Virat Kohli's bad form has now affected his ranking as Australia's Steve Smith dethroned the Indian skipper to reach the top spot in the International Cricket Council`s latest released Test ranking on Wednesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

India remain top, Virat Kohli second; Prithvi Shaw, Tom Blundell, Kyle Jamieson big movers in ICC Test rankings

India's 0-2 loss to New Zealand in the Test series did not affect their ICC rankings as the team retained the number one spot according to the details release by...
Zee News Also reported by •Mid-Day

ICC Test ranking: India retains top spot, Kohli remains second in batsmen's list

The 0-2 result against New Zealand was India’s first series loss in the World Test Championship.
Hindu


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.