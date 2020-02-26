UAE says ready for 'worst case' scenarios as coronavirus spreads in Middle East
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () The United Arab Emirates, a major international air transit center, is prepared for "worst case scenarios" as the new coronavirus spreads in the Middle East, a government official said on Wednesday.
Business Insider reports San Francisco Mayor London Breed has declared a state of emergency in the city. The move comes in response to the coronavirus outbreak. Beginning in China, it has spread to Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. Breed said the city is "taking the necessary steps to protect San...
Trump Says Coronavirus Is 'Going to Go Away'. The President remained optimistic about the virus that is spreading rapidly across Europe and the Middle East. I think that's a problem that's going to go..
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the latest tally of novel coronavirus cases in the United States has jumped to 53. CNN reports it now includes 36 passengers who were aboard the..