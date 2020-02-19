Global  

Maria Sharapova Is Retiring From Tennis at 32

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Sharapova won five Grand Slam singles titles, but had trouble managing injuries as she attempted a comeback after being suspended for taking a banned substance.
Recent related news from verified sources

Maria Sharapova recalls lonely days as a migrant in USA

Russian tennis beauty Maria Sharapova has revealed her childhood in USA was "lonely". Sharapova, 32, who migrated to America in 1994, said it is because of...
Mid-Day

Maria Sharapova Retires From Tennis, 'I'm Saying Goodbye'

A tennis legend is calling it quits ... Maria Sharapova just announced she's done with the sport for good. "Tennis -- I’m saying goodbye," Sharapova wrote...
TMZ.com

