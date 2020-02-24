Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Donald Trump > Trump will hold White House news conference on coronavirus on Wednesday

Trump will hold White House news conference on coronavirus on Wednesday

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump said he will hold a news conference on the coronavirus at 6 p.m. (2300 GMT) on Wednesday, as infections surge globally and U.S. health officials urge Americans to prepare for it to spread in the United States.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing [Video]Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing

Iraj Harirchi mopped his brow at a news conference before testing positive for coronavirus disease.

Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate     Duration: 01:11Published

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC [Video]Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC

Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus U.S. threat

Trump tweeted that representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, would join him at the appearance.
Newsday

White House Will Ask Congress for Emergency Coronavirus Funds

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration, after weeks of pleading from Congress, is moving to request emergency funding to bolster its coronavirus response...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.