Trump will hold White House news conference on coronavirus on Wednesday

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Infected Iran minister appears unwell at briefing Iraj Harirchi mopped his brow at a news conference before testing positive for coronavirus disease. Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate Duration: 01:11Published 8 hours ago Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC Coronavirus Outbreak in US 'Might Be Bad,' Warns CDC On Tuesday, CDC official Dr. Nancy Messonnier urged "the American public to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad." Dr. Nancy.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:13Published 19 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Trump to hold news conference on coronavirus U.S. threat Trump tweeted that representatives from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and others, would join him at the appearance.

Newsday 35 minutes ago



White House Will Ask Congress for Emergency Coronavirus Funds WASHINGTON — The Trump administration, after weeks of pleading from Congress, is moving to request emergency funding to bolster its coronavirus response...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this