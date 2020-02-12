Global  

In Round 10, Sanders finally gets treated like the front-runner

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
 CHARLESTON, S.C. (Reuters) - Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next big round of nominating contests.

Surging front-runner Bernie Sanders will be in the hot seat at the Democratic debate in South Carolina on Tuesday, when his six presidential rivals try to derail his growing momentum before the next..

The New Hampshire Primary is over. Here are the big take-aways. Amy Klobuchar finished a surprising third place in New Hampshire. She raised $2.5 million in the hours after the New Hampshire primary...

Democratic Party billionaires continue to provide indications that they won’t accept Bernie Sanders to be their Party’s Presidential nominee, and unless...
﻿Bernie Sanders takes a commanding lead - is he now unstoppable?The race for the Democratic nomination has just passed a critical milestone. The presidential candidates have been tested in three key parts of the country: the...
