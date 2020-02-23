Global  

Ireland v Italy Six Nations games off

BBC News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
The Ireland v Italy men's Six Nations game scheduled for 7 March is postponed because of the coronavirus.
News video: IRFU happy to postpone Italy game

IRFU happy to postpone Italy game 00:57

 Ireland’s rugby governing board says they are happy to comply with instructions to postpone their Six Nations game against Italy in Dublin next month to protect the public over the threat of the coronavirus.

Ireland vs Italy 'should not go ahead' [Video]Ireland vs Italy 'should not go ahead'

The Irish health minister has called for the Six Nations match between Ireland and Italy in Dublin on March 7 to be called off due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us [Video]Andy Farrell: They were up for it more than us

Ireland coach Andy Farrell speaks about the team's 24-12 Six Nations loss to England at Twickenham. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup..

BREAKING Ireland's Six Nations clash with Italy postponed due to coronavirus fears

Ireland's Six Nations game with Italy will no longer take place amid growing fears around the coronavirus
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC Sport•BBC News•talkSPORT•Belfast Telegraph•News24

Irish rugby chiefs ‘will comply with whatever directive is issued’ on Italy game

The head of the Irish Rugby Football Union (IRFU) has said it will comply with “whatever directive” is issued by the Government on whether to cancel next...
Belfast Telegraph

