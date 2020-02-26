Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ash Wednesday observed

Ash Wednesday observed

Hindu Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Christians in the city observed the beginning of the 40-day period of fasting and prayer, known as Lent, with Ash Wednesday. The season of Lent culmin
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The World

Ash Wednesday Marks The Beginning Of Lenten Season For Christians Around The World 01:51

 Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent, a 40 day period of preparation for Easter. It's a time of prayer, penance, and fasting. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Drive-thru Ash Wednesday services [Video]Drive-thru Ash Wednesday services

Drive-thru Ash Wednesday services

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:05Published

A Time For Prayer, Reflection As Many Gather For Ash Wednesday [Video]A Time For Prayer, Reflection As Many Gather For Ash Wednesday

Today many North Texans celebrated the Christian holy day of prayer and fasting known as Ash Wednesday.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:49Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ash Wednesday: Everything you need to know and why we mark Lent

Ash Wednesday: Everything you need to know and why we mark LentAsh Wednesday is the day after Shrove Tuesday (pancake day) and marks the beginning of Lent
Western Daily Press Also reported by •USATODAY.com

‘Repent and accept the Gospel’ Trumps say in Ash Wednesday statement

The Trumps said they wished “everyone observing Ash Wednesday a peaceful and prayerful day” The post ‘Repent and accept the Gospel’ Trumps say in Ash...
Catholic Herald Also reported by •CNACatholic CultureSeattle TimesHNGN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ysshhaaa

avi RT @ABSCBNNews: The Phivolcs on Wednesday said it observed what it described as "moderate steaming" at #TaalVolcano with a height of 200 to… 4 minutes ago

ThisIsLexiA

Leslie RT @Sagisagph: Phivolcs observed steam emission that rose up to 300 meters evening of Wednesday. Taal, however, remains under alert level 2… 7 minutes ago

emkastilyo_

Meyan 🌷 RT @TrendrodPH: BREAKING NEWS: 'Moderate steaming' of about 200 to 300m in height has been observed at the Taal Volcano on Wednesday evenin… 10 minutes ago

HamiltonTodayWX

HamiltonTodayWeather Hamilton Weather - Current Conditions: Light Snow, -3.5°C Observed at: Hamilton Munro Int'l Airport 11:00 PM EST We… https://t.co/lw4w2UWx7V 30 minutes ago

krrll

「 A 」 RT @ANCALERTS: "Moderate steaming" with a height of 200 to 300 meters was seen from Taal Volcano, @phivolcs_dost said Wednesday night. htt… 32 minutes ago

chriscobler

Chris Cobler RT @Vicadvocate: Ash Wednesday marks the begining of Lent, a six-week period of penitence observed in Christian religions, leading up to Ea… 34 minutes ago

Vicadvocate

Victoria Advocate Ash Wednesday marks the begining of Lent, a six-week period of penitence observed in Christian religions, leading u… https://t.co/2ClL2JoQJH 36 minutes ago

WTOC11

WTOC 11 Each year, Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lent and is always 46 days before Easter Sunday. -->… https://t.co/h6nCNSyX6T 45 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.