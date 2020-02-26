Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > The Honda Classic is much more than ‘The Bear Trap’

The Honda Classic is much more than ‘The Bear Trap’

Seattle Times Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — PGA National’s signature test is a three-hole span on the back nine called “The Bear Trap,” named for Jack Nicklaus and touted as one of the most demanding stretches in all of golf. The par-3 15th, with water down the right side. The par-4 16th, with the approach over […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

FlipperTracker

Flipper Tracker Flipper has played (and won) here at LPGA International before, but this time the course and the competition level… https://t.co/KuH6kVsMk3 1 day ago

MySport101

MySport101 GolfChannel: It really doesn't get much more brutal than this 😬 Watch Brendan Steele's near-ace on hole 15 at the… https://t.co/xolUEjjrNM 2 days ago

Domenico1oo777

domenico fors RT @GolfChannel: It really doesn't get much more brutal than this 😬 Watch Brendan Steele's near-ace on hole 15 at the #HondaClassic: https… 2 days ago

GolfChannel

Golf Channel It really doesn't get much more brutal than this 😬 Watch Brendan Steele's near-ace on hole 15 at the #HondaClassic… https://t.co/GIDyDNri6j 2 days ago

AP_Sports

AP Sports The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap' @bytimreynolds https://t.co/cNHcYFPoPS 3 days ago

DailyTrib

Daily Tribune The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap' https://t.co/vGTC0Qej5s https://t.co/VsPli78ISD 4 days ago

MPMorningSun

The Morning Sun The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap' https://t.co/A3Q0D5MBKT https://t.co/COTr3fJctk 4 days ago

TheOaklandPress

The Oakland Press The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap' https://t.co/8oOpV3xG4I https://t.co/yf5XT6ir1p 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.