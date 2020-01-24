Bayer board chairman steps down amid weedkiller legal battle

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Bayer AG board chairman Werner Wenning is stepping down from his post at the drug and chemical company, which is facing a major legal battle over its Roundup weed killer. Wenning, who is 73, said he had planned to leave last year but was asked to stay due to “the company’s […] 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

1 day ago < > Embed Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney 01:30 Bob Iger Steps Down as CEO of Disney On Feb. 25, the Walt Disney Company Board of Directors announced Bob Iger would be stepping down as Disney CEO. His role will be taken over by Bob Chapek, who most recently served as Chairman of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Iger, who was first named the...