Court rules Trump can withhold funds from 'sanctuary' jurisdictions

Reuters Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump's administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement funds from states and cities that refuse to cooperate with federal immigration authorities, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
News video: Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Grant Fight

Court Sides With Trump In 'Sanctuary Cities' Grant Fight 00:33

 The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to cooperate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal appeals court in New York ruled Wednesday in a decision that conflicted with three other federal appeals courts. Katie Johnston reports.

Court hands Trump win in sanctuary city fight, says administration can deny grant money

A federal appeals court on Wednesday handed a major win to the Trump administration in its fight against “sanctuary” jurisdictions -- ruling that it can...
FOXNews.com

Trump administration scores win in court on crime funds for so-called sanctuary cities

The Trump administration can withhold millions of dollars in law enforcement grants to force states to co-operate with U.S. immigration enforcement, a federal...
CBC.ca

