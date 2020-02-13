Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Lil Baby Might Be Rap’s Most Reluctant New Star

Lil Baby Might Be Rap’s Most Reluctant New Star

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Lil Baby Might Be Rap’s Most Reluctant New StarThe Atlanta artist, whose new album “My Turn” is out Friday, discusses how he has remained so low-key while earning more than 11 billion streams worldwide.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut [Video]Baby Yoda toy makes its big debut

A new Baby Yoda doll, based on The Child character from the Disney+ series 'The Mandalorian,' proved more than ready for its closeup at a New York press event Thursday. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:18Published

LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Talk ‘The Photograph,’ Love, and Much More. [Video]LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Talk ‘The Photograph,’ Love, and Much More.

Complex News' Speedy Morman sat down with stars of the new movie LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel after a special screening of their new film, "The Photograph". They talked about the themes of the movie,..

Credit: Complex Media     Duration: 12:04Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Doja Cat Drops Nude Pic + Even Lil Nas X Thinks She Broke The Internet: “U Won”

Doja Cat Drops Nude Pic + Even Lil Nas X Thinks She Broke The Internet: “U Won”Rap entertainer Doja Cat is bringing new meaning to thirst trapping. The hip-hop star has shocked social media with a jaw-dropping new nude pic. Big Facts: On...
SOHH


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.